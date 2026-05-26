POCL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 332.29 croreNet profit of POCL Enterprises rose 21.67% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 332.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.03% to Rs 41.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 1431.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1450.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales332.29372.36 -11 1431.681450.10 -1 OPM %5.214.96 -5.054.32 - PBDT14.4714.92 -3 59.4045.19 31 PBT12.9813.26 -2 53.8741.80 29 NP12.8010.52 22 41.4831.18 33
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST