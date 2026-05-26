POCL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 332.29 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 21.67% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 332.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.03% to Rs 41.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 1431.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1450.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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