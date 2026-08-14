Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 11.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.24% to Rs 90.13 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 11.51% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.24% to Rs 90.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.90.1391.265.967.2510.038.507.176.204.654.17

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