Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 56.52% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 43.95% to Rs 147.24 croreNet profit of Pokarna declined 56.52% to Rs 25.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.95% to Rs 147.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 262.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.02% to Rs 80.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.54% to Rs 571.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 930.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales147.24262.68 -44 571.62930.13 -39 OPM %30.5838.49 -29.3235.03 - PBDT47.5194.20 -50 159.93309.94 -48 PBT35.4782.51 -57 111.02265.76 -58 NP25.6158.90 -57 80.61187.55 -57
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:15 AM IST