Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 50.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 189.41 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 50.58% to Rs 42.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 189.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.41170.9635.8932.1269.1150.0257.3237.8842.6028.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News