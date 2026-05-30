Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 46.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.75% to Rs 21.31 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech declined 46.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.75% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.65% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 75.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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