Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 46.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 49.75% to Rs 21.31 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech declined 46.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.75% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.65% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 75.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.3114.23 50 75.8680.42 -6 OPM %3.007.66 -5.625.52 - PBDT0.570.95 -40 3.874.01 -3 PBT0.510.87 -41 3.603.72 -3 NP0.340.63 -46 2.572.64 -3
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST