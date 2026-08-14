Polson standalone net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 28.32 crore

Net profit of Polson rose 30.89% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.3223.5514.5815.923.993.212.191.681.611.23

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