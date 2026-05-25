Poly Medicure consolidated net profit declines 27.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.25% to Rs 534.51 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure declined 27.81% to Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 534.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 440.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 322.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 1875.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1669.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales534.51440.83 21 1875.261669.83 12 OPM %20.6527.10 -23.5927.12 - PBDT123.45143.88 -14 549.79535.15 3 PBT85.22122.85 -31 434.27452.52 -4 NP66.2991.83 -28 322.14338.56 -5
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:11 PM IST