Poly Medicure ends lower after Q4 PAT slumps 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Poly Medicure declined 3.78% to end at Rs 1,538.35 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 29.17% to Rs 65.04 crore despite 21.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 534.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 30.63% YoY to Rs 85.22 crore in Q4 FY26.

Operating EBITDA dropped 8% to Rs 112.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 121.9 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 667 bps to 21% in Q4 FY26 as against 27.6% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from infusion therapy segment rose 1.9% YoY to Rs 256.1 crore while revenue from renal segment climbed 21.3% YoY to Rs 56.2 crore and revenue from others segment stood at Rs 222.1 crore, up 55.2% YoY.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 4.85% to Rs 322.13 crore on 12.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,875.25 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity shares of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Poly Medicure exports plastic medical disposables/surgical devices. It manufactures and supplies approximately 100 types of disposable medical devices in the product verticals of infusion therapy, anesthesia, urology, gastroenterology, blood management and blood collection, surgery and wound drainage, dialysis and central venous access catheters.

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