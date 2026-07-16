Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 39.01% to Rs 8209.73 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 32.46% to Rs 784.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 592.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.01% to Rs 8209.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5905.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8209.735905.98 39 OPM %13.8414.52 -PBDT1161.09886.29 31 PBT1058.22800.59 32 NP784.34592.12 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the June 2026 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) receives in-principle approval from IFSCA

Anand Rathi FME (IFSC) receives in-principle approval from IFSCA

RateGain enters strategic partnership with Sri Lankan hospitality group Citrus Leisure

RateGain enters strategic partnership with Sri Lankan hospitality group Citrus Leisure

Pound off two-month high as UK industrial production slides

Pound off two-month high as UK industrial production slides

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayCost Inflation Index for FY27Axis Bank Q1 PreviewSBI Funds Management IPO Last DayUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results