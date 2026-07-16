Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.01% to Rs 8209.73 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 32.46% to Rs 784.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 592.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.01% to Rs 8209.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5905.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8209.735905.9813.8414.521161.09886.291058.22800.59784.34592.12

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