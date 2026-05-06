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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 6.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 6.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 26.89% to Rs 8864.48 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 6.34% to Rs 772.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 726.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 8864.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6985.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.28% to Rs 2672.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 28883.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22408.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8864.486985.80 27 28883.7922408.31 29 OPM %13.1014.68 -13.8713.21 - PBDT1147.081040.92 10 3998.942998.95 33 PBT1049.29960.56 9 3613.082700.85 34 NP772.77726.67 6 2672.032019.99 32

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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