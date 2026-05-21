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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polychem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Polychem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 11.58 crore

Net loss of Polychem reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 476.68% to Rs 16.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 42.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.5810.31 12 42.8440.83 5 OPM %8.818.63 -10.329.06 - PBDT1.521.49 2 37.655.81 548 PBT1.271.21 5 36.784.79 668 NP-1.450.90 PL 16.322.83 477

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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