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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 4.57 crore

Net Loss of Polycon International reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.08% to Rs 17.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.574.88 -6 17.6322.06 -20 OPM %-7.8811.27 -1.136.21 - PBDT-0.660.05 PL -1.66-0.74 -124 PBT-1.01-0.30 -237 -3.09-2.09 -48 NP-0.92-0.33 -179 -2.880.14 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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