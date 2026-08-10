Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 121.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 23.27 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 121.05% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.2720.364.003.050.830.570.430.260.420.19

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