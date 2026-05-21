Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 1390.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 21.75 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 1390.00% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 357.14% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 68.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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