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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polymechplast Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Polymechplast Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Sales decline 17.11% to Rs 9.93 crore

Net Loss of Polymechplast Machines reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.11% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.9311.98 -17 OPM %-8.76-2.09 -PBDT-0.73-0.12 -508 PBT-0.92-0.33 -179 NP-0.80-0.29 -176

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST