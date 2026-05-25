Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 145.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 1870.72 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 145.30% to Rs 24.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 1870.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1739.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.51% to Rs 44.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 209.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 7085.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6885.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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