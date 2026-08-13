Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 53.14 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports rose 7.14% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 53.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.1457.36 -7 OPM %4.275.94 -PBDT2.192.76 -21 PBT1.041.58 -34 NP1.501.40 7
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST