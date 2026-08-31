Pondy Oxides and Chemicals revise Dividend

To Rs.2 per share post split

The Board of Pondy Oxides and Chemicals at the meeting held on 4th August 2026 modified the dividend amount to Rs.2 per equity share, corresponding to the revised face value of Rs.2 per equity share.

Earlier the Dividend was declared on 26th May 2026 at the rate of Rs.5 per equity share of face value of Rs.5 each.