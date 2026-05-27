Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 125.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.58% to Rs 935.23 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 125.95% to Rs 37.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.58% to Rs 935.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 523.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.17% to Rs 131.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.83% to Rs 2958.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2056.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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