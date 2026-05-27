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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 125.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 125.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 78.58% to Rs 935.23 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 125.95% to Rs 37.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.58% to Rs 935.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 523.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.17% to Rs 131.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.83% to Rs 2958.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2056.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales935.23523.71 79 2958.362056.91 44 OPM %6.335.28 -7.125.10 - PBDT57.5225.37 127 205.8394.93 117 PBT51.2520.86 146 181.0078.28 131 NP37.5316.61 126 131.8758.05 127

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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