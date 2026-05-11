Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 488.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.20% to Rs 89.54 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 488.96% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 89.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 149.12% to Rs 48.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 414.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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