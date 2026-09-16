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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poojaa Precision Engg commissions solar power project in Nanded, Maharashtra

Poojaa Precision Engg commissions solar power project in Nanded, Maharashtra

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Poojaa Precision Engg. announced that the 4.95 MWp (DC) / 3.30 MW (AC) solar power project at Nanded, Maharashtra undertaken by the company has commenced commercial operations with effect from 16 September 2026. The project valued at Rs 14.81 crore forms part of the objects for utilisation of proceeds of the initial public offer (IPO) as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus.
 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST