Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 35.03 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 5.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.45% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 140.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.0333.05 6 140.73147.20 -4 OPM %0.490.24 -0.520.52 - PBDT1.090.79 38 2.492.03 23 PBT0.760.76 0 2.021.84 10 NP0.570.54 6 1.481.34 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

WSFX Global Pay reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

WSFX Global Pay reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 343.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Jindal Hotels standalone net profit rises 343.90% in the March 2026 quarter

JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeRetirement Income SchemeTop Stocks To BuyNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance