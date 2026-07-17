Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 391.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.34% to Rs 2330.22 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 391.55% to Rs 307.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.34% to Rs 2330.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1313.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2330.221313.9758.2249.58441.66105.48411.2683.44307.7162.60

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