Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 391.55% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 77.34% to Rs 2330.22 croreNet profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 391.55% to Rs 307.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.34% to Rs 2330.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1313.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2330.221313.97 77 OPM %58.2249.58 -PBDT441.66105.48 319 PBT411.2683.44 393 NP307.7162.60 392
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST