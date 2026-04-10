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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp launches QIP with floor price of Rs 390.26/share

Poonawalla Fincorp launches QIP with floor price of Rs 390.26/share

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp stated that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 390.26 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Thursday, 9 April 2026.

The floor price of Rs 390.26 is at a discount of 2.68% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 401 on the BSE.

The floor price of Rs 390.26 per share has been fixed in accordance with SEBI ICDR norms. The final issue price will be determined in consultation with the book-running lead managers, with the company retaining the option to offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to shareholder approval.

 

Poonawalla Fincorp is a non-deposit-taking NBFC registered with the RBI, primarily engaged in consumer and MSME financing.

On a consolidated basis, Poonawalla Fincorp's net profit surged 702% to Rs 150.22 on a 72% increase in total income to Rs 1,818.48 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp shed 0.02% to Rs 400.90 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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