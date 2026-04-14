Poonawalla Fincorp successfully raises Rs 2,500 cr via QIP

Poonawalla Fincorp announced the successful completion of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), raising Rs 2,500 crore.

The issue saw strong participation from institutional investors, long-term funds, reflecting continued confidence in the Company's strategy and growth outlook.

Key Transaction Highlights:

The Company issued 67,430,883 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 370.75 per equity share. The issue price represents a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs 390.26 per equity share, resulting in aggregate proceeds of Rs 2,500 crore. The QIP, which opened on 09 April 2026, and closed on 13 April 2026, saw subscription from a diversified pool of investors, including Domestic Mutual Funds (MFs), Domestic Insurance Companies, and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).