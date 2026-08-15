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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Popees Baby Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Popees Baby Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 15.73 crore

Net profit of Popees Baby Care India reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.730 0 OPM %4.010 -PBDT0.630 0 PBT0.630 0 NP0.630 0

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST