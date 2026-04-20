Popular Vehicles rises after Q4 revenue jumps 69% YoY

Popular Vehicles and Services advanced 6.31% to Rs 105.40 after the company reported robust growth in Q4 FY26, with total revenue from operations rising 69% year-on-year.

Total revenue from operations increased 15% YoY in FY26.

The company said that Honda and Piaggio volumes and revenue were accounted for only until August 2025, while Audi volume and revenue were accounted for from Q4 FY26 onwards.

Segment-wise, passenger vehicles (excluding luxury) grew 25% YoY in Q4 FY26 and 4% YoY in FY26. The luxury PV segment grew 37% YoY in Q4 FY26 and 15% YoY for FY26. Commercial vehicles (CV) posted a sharp growth of 134% YoY in Q4 FY26 and 32% YoY in FY26.

The EV and spare parts distribution segment rose 39% YoY in Q4 FY26 and 15% YoY in FY26. New vehicle volume sales increased 44% YoY in Q4 FY26 and 21% YoY in FY26.

Popular Vehicles and Services is one of the largest authorized dealerships for Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) vehicles in India. Its subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries are in the dealership business of Honda Cars India, Jaguar Land Rover India, Tata Motors (Commercial Vehicles) and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (Bharat Benz), among others.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 9.76 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 30.8% YoY to Rs 1,785.36 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 1,364.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.