Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 36.43 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components declined 95.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6106.25% to Rs 9.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 142.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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