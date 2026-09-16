Pound gains traction against dollar as UK CPI accelerates; GBP/INR holds well above 129 mark
The British pound is gaining traction on Wednesday after UK CPI accelerated in line with the market consensus in August, while producer prices beat expectations. Consumer inflation accelerated to 0.5% in the UK in August from 0.3% in July, while the yearly CPI climbed to 3.1% from 2.9%, according to levels released by the UK Office for National Statistics. The core CPI has remained growing at a steady 2.6% pace, in line with market expectations. Meanwhile, Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to a 6.1% year-over-year rate in August from 4.9% in July, above the 5.4% market consensus, and the Output PPI accelerating to 3.7% Y-o-Y from 3.1% in the previous month. GBP/USD ticked higher to trade at $1.3485 but remains 0.3% lower on the week so far, as markets brace for a Federal Reserve rate hike. Feds decision in due later in the global day and will be closely monitored for further cues. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are seen trading at 129.53, up marginally on the day.
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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST