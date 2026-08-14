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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound holds around one-month high, GBP/INR above 129 mark

Pound holds around one-month high, GBP/INR above 129 mark

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
The British Pound is holding around one-month high amid supportive cues from UK economy. UK GDP expanded 0.4% between April and June, slowing from 0.6% in the first quarter, though June alone delivered a steady 0.3% increase. Services drove second-quarter growth while production was broadly flat and construction expanded, suggesting the economy has so far absorbed the price shocks brought on by the war in Iran, which has pushed up oil prices. GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.3527, up 0.30% on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR pair quotes at 129.18, up marginally on the day.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST