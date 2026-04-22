Pound near $1.35 as UK inflation jumps to 3.3%; GBP/INR marches towards 127 mark

UK pound is holding around $1.35 in early Asia on Wednesday as dollar index pulls back slightly after US President Donald Trump announced that he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow the two countries to continue peace talks to end the war. Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported that the headline inflation accelerated to 3.3% Year-on-Year, as expected, from 3% in February. However, the core CPI which excludes volatile components of food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco grew at a moderate pace of 3.1% on year, while it was expected to have risen steadily by 3.2%. On a monthly basis, the UK headline CPI rose strongly by 0.7% against estimates of 0.6% and the previous reading of 0.4%. Looking forward, S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for April and the Retail Sales data for March are scheduled to be published on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Currently, the GBP/USD pair is quoting at $1.3518, up 0.13% on the day. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading higher by 0.14% at 126.83.