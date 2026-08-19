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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound near three month high, GBP/INR approaches 130 mark

Pound near three month high, GBP/INR approaches 130 mark

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
The British Pound is holding around three-month high amid supportive cues from UK economy and steady underlying core inflation. UK GDP expanded 0.4% between April and June, slowing from 0.6% in the first quarter, though June alone saw a steady 0.3% increase. Services drove second-quarter growth while production was broadly flat and construction expanded, suggesting the economy has so far absorbed the price shocks brought on by the war in Iran. Meanwhile, data out today showed that UKs core inflation - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco came in at 2.6% in the 12 months to July, unchanged from June. GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.3554, up 0.14% on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR pair quotes at 129.81, up 0.21% on the day.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 3:05 PM IST