Pound off two-month high as UK industrial production slides
British Pound slipped today after a massive jump in last session as markets eyed tepid economic data. The UK industrial production slipped in May due to a sharp drop in mining and quarrying. Production output dipped 0.5% from the previous month, following a 0.2% increase in April and flat growth in March, according to the Office for National Statistics, or ONS. Mining and quarrying output contracted 4.6% in May, while water supply and sewerage production fell 2.4% and electricity and gas output edged down 0.1%. GBP/USD Pair had spiked more than 1% in last session and approached near two-month high. The counter eased today and currently quotes at 1.3523, down 0.10% on the day.
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST