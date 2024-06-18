Business Standard
Pound Speculative Net Longs At Near 3-Month High

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators extended net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 52121 contracts in the data reported through June 11, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 8911 net contracts and at its highest level in three months.
