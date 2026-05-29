Pound stays defensive against firm dollar; GBP/INR futures above 128 mark
The Great Britain pound is trading on defensive on Friday as safe-haven demand for the US Dollar remains firm. Investors are reportedly awaiting United States (US) President Donald Trumps approval to the 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenbacks value against six major currencies, trades slightly higher near 99.06. Meanwhile, declining 10-year United Kingdom (UK) gilt yields due to easing expectations of a near-term Bank of England (BoE) interest rate hike are also weighing on the British Pound . Currently, GBP/USD is trading near 1.3417 in the European session, down 0.18% on the day. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures re trading lower by 0.83% at 128.15.
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST