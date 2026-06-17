Pound volatile but largely supported as UK equities hit three-week high
British Pound is witnessing volatile moves today after recent uptick as key inflation data releases from UK are due today. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3413, down 0.10% on the day after hitting one and half week high of 1.3465. Pound has stayed supported this week amid positive global risk appetite and falling crude oil prices. UK stocks hit a three-week high on Tuesday, as a sinking oil price softened the outlook for inflation. The FTSE 100 added 0.6% at 10,494.21.
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST