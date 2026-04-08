Pound zooms to two-week high against US dollar, FTSE100 spikes around 3%
UK Pound spiked today as the US dollar tumbled following indications from Donald Trump of a temporary pause in hostilities with Iran. Risk appetite surged and UK stocks zoomed. The FTSE 100 index zoomed around 3% as Brent crude futures tumbled nearly 14% on the day. GBP/USD pair jumped 1.34% at 1.3433 hitting two-week top as the US dollar index slipped sharply. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are up 0.93% at 124.98. It managed to hit above 125 mark earlier in the session.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 4:31 PM IST