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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power and Instrumentation gains on bagging Rs 12-cr order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power and Instrumentation gains on bagging Rs 12-cr order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) surged 6.20% to Rs 107.90 after it has secured a domestic order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam worth Rs 11.72 crore.

The order involves supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of materials and equipment for distribution infrastructure development, the company said.

The project entails on-grid electrification of unelectrified households and public institutions across nine circlesAjmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar and Udaipurin tribal villages under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyana (DA-JGUA) scheme as part of the RDSS programme, to be executed on a turnkey basis.

The contract is scheduled to be completed within 12 months. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 5.6% to Rs 3.37 crore on 45.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48.66 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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