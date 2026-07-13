Power Finance Corporation announces incorporation of Satara Power Transmission (SPV)
Power Finance Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PFC Consulting has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) named Satara Power Transmission. This SPV will be transferred to the successful bidder selected through International Competitive Bidding Process under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Guidelines for Transmission Service issued by Ministry of Power.
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST