Power Finance Corporation board to mull fund raising on 29 Feb

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said that its board will meet on 29 February, 2024 to consider fund raising proposal through market borrowing program for the financial year 2024-25.
The company will raise funds through issuance of bonds, term loans, commercial paper, etc from domestic and international markets.
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading power sector public financial institution and a non-banking financial company providing fund and non-fund-based support for the development of the Indian power sector.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.5% to Rs 4,727.40 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 3860.25 crore in Q3 FY23. Total income increased 20% YoY to Rs 23,593.40 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip fell 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 412.60 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

