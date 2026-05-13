Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.09% to Rs 28673.13 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 10.81% to Rs 6998.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6316.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 28673.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28988.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.66% to Rs 25900.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22990.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 114804.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105717.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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