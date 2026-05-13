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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales decline 1.09% to Rs 28673.13 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 10.81% to Rs 6998.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6316.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.09% to Rs 28673.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28988.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.66% to Rs 25900.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22990.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 114804.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105717.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28673.1328988.16 -1 114804.56105717.48 9 OPM %99.4193.55 -97.7997.65 - PBDT11107.3310570.09 5 42930.9238687.84 11 PBT11091.7910554.33 5 42867.9638632.16 11 NP6998.996316.45 11 25900.9522990.81 13

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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