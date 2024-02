Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 23372.91 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 22.46% to Rs 4727.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3860.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 23372.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19503.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23372.9119503.9697.4796.087975.136633.127961.326619.004727.403860.25