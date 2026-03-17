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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for 4th interim dividend

Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for 4th interim dividend

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Record date is 23 March 2026

Power Finance Corporation has fixed 23 March 2026 as record date for purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of fourth interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for the F.Y.2025-26. The dividend will be paid on or before 16 April 2026.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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