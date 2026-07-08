Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 412, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% slide in NIFTY and a 1% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 412, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24224.45. The Sensex is at 77600.28, down 0.74%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 5.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26985.05, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 413.45, down 0.18% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 1.38% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% slide in NIFTY and a 1% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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