Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 416.65, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 416.65, down 0.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24547.3. The Sensex is at 78455.1, up 0.03%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 1.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26844.7, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 416.05, down 0.85% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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