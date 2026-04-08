Power Finance Corporation Ltd gains for fifth session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.05, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.89% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.05, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 6.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24685.55, up 5.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 100.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 418.75, up 2.5% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 5.89% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.57% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 7.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.