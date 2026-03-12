Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Finance dissolves Sakhigopal Integrated Power Company (SPV)

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sakhigopal Integrated Power Company (SIPCL), a wholly owned subsidiary company of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has been struck off by the registrar of companies w.e.f. 09 March 2026.

SIPCL was not a material subsidiary of PFC and was incorporated on 21 May 2008 under the Companies Act, 1956 as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the purpose of establishing Ultra Mega Power Project of 4000 MW in the state of Odisha. Subsequently it was decided to close the project.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

