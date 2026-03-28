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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid commissions transmission system for power evacuation from Arun-3 (900 MW) HEP, Nepal

Power Grid commissions transmission system for power evacuation from Arun-3 (900 MW) HEP, Nepal

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India that project namely Transmission System for Power Evacuation from Arun-3 (900 MW) HEP, Nepal of M/s SAPDC - Indian Portion has been commissioned with effect from 03 September 2023 in terms of Regulation 5(2) of CERC (Terms and Conditions of Tariff) Regulations, 2019 and in reference to CERC Order in 210/TT/2024 dated 10 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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