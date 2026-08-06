Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.68% to Rs 11496.72 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 0.89% to Rs 3598.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3630.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.68% to Rs 11496.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11196.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11496.7211196.2282.0381.307609.637629.044481.164498.573598.423630.58

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