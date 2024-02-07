Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 11549.79 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 10.50% to Rs 4028.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3645.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 11549.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11261.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.11549.7911261.7888.1087.858109.237382.164815.773975.344028.253645.34