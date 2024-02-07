Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 11549.79 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 10.50% to Rs 4028.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3645.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 11549.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11261.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales11549.7911261.78 3 OPM %88.1087.85 -PBDT8109.237382.16 10 PBT4815.773975.34 21 NP4028.253645.34 11
